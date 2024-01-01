BJP's 2023 recap celebrates welfare schemes, women achievers, space programme, and Indian sports

New Delhi: From the twenty-two lakh lamps in Ayodhya on Deepotsav to the appointment of the first woman Air Force officer to take charge of a combat unit and Assam’s Bihu dance entering world record books, are some of the “firsts” that the BJP said were Modi government's achievements in its recap of 2023.

In a series of posts on X, the ruling party’s recap of the last year sought to position the Modi government’s developmental milestones in the midst of the India growth story.

Several of these posts spoke about the gender inclusivity of these welfare programmes.

“Rural women are becoming self-reliant in Modi government! So far, about 10 crore women have joined self-help groups,” read a post.

“Women entrepreneurs get a new flight!

"Mudra loans were issued to more than 27 crore women entrepreneurs,” read another. “Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, more than 9.60 crore women got free LPG connections,” read a third.

These recap posts of the past year, party sources said, were a timely reminder to the people of the BJP’s schemes and welfare measures. “With the general elections in the coming months, this is a reminder of what has been done for the Indian voter,” a senior party spokesperson said.