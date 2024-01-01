BJP's 2023 recap celebrates welfare schemes, women achievers, space programme, and Indian sports

New Delhi: From the twenty-two lakh lamps in Ayodhya on Deepotsav to the appointment of the first woman Air Force officer to take charge of a combat unit and Assam’s Bihu dance entering world record books, are some of the “firsts” that the BJP said were Modi government's achievements in its recap of 2023.
In a series of posts on X, the ruling party’s recap of the last year sought to position the Modi government’s developmental milestones in the midst of the India growth story.
Several of these posts spoke about the gender inclusivity of these welfare programmes.
“Rural women are becoming self-reliant in Modi government! So far, about 10 crore women have joined self-help groups,” read a post.
“Women entrepreneurs get a new flight!
"Mudra loans were issued to more than 27 crore women entrepreneurs,” read another. “Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, more than 9.60 crore women got free LPG connections,” read a third.
These recap posts of the past year, party sources said, were a timely reminder to the people of the BJP’s schemes and welfare measures. “With the general elections in the coming months, this is a reminder of what has been done for the Indian voter,” a senior party spokesperson said.
The BJP also said, in another post, that the Modi government took gender inclusivity “to new heights” after the appointment of Group Captain Shaliza Dhami as the first woman in the Indian Air Force as the first woman in the country to take charge of a frontline combat unit.
In another post, the party celebrated the appointment of Commander Prerna Deosthalee as the first woman officer of the Indian Navy to command an Indian Naval Warship.
In another post, the party sent out a video looking at the G20 Summit, the 33% reservation to women in Parliament and the successful launch of the Chandrayaan3 mission as some of the highlights.
The Aditya L1 mission, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, defence exports worth more than ₹16,000 crore, and the Asian Games, among other highlights, were touted as the major events of the year by the party.
The party also sought to play up the Indian Hockey team winning four Asian Champions Trophy titles as “the most successful” year in the history of the tournament for India.
In another video, the BJP said that after the abrogation of Article 370, people of Jammu & Kashmir celebrated New Year's Eve at Lal Chowk.
The party, in yet another video, played up PM Modi’s visit to the house of Ayodhya resident Meera Manjhi, a beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, whose house PM Modi visited on Saturday. The party said that the “simplicity, spontaneity, affinity and strong connection” of the PM is what has led to immense love from people.