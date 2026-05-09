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‘BJP’s answer to unemployed youth is lathis’: Rahul Gandhi after police crackdown on Patna protests

He claimed that the impact of unemployment is falling on the youth of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who are beaten up brutally when they take to the streets to seek their right to employment.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsBJPRahul Gandhi

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