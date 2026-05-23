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BJP's appetite isn't satisfied: Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre of loot after third fuel price hike

The veteran Congress leader further said that when the crisis hit, BJP leaders were involved in elections and they preached sacrifice.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMallikarjun KhargeIndia Politicspetrol pricesdiesel prices

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