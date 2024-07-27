BJP’s battles – within and outside

In West Bengal, the rift between the old-timers and the ‘imports’ has intensified. Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP chief and a union minister, dissociated the party from the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s recent statement about the need to junk Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “sabka sath, sabka vikas” mantra.

In Himachal Pradesh, where Congress has managed to retain its majority in the legislative assembly after defections, BJP veteran and former chief minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal, has called to question the party’s tactics. The BJP “acted hastily”, said Dhumal, whose son Anurag was dropped from the Union Cabinet.

The pared strength in parliament has prompted the BJP’s ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to speak its mind. In his first statement after the election results, Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief, advised that “the opposition should not be seen as an adversary”. Expressing concerns over protracted violence in BJP-ruled Manipur, he said that the issue must be dealt with urgently.

In the recent past, an RSS mouthpiece in Maharashtra has made no bones about the BJP’s decision to align with Ajit Pawar. The Sangh sympathizers have not shied away from admonishing BJP leaders on social media for trolling the critiques of the Union Budget.

“But at the end of the day, both BJP and RSS need each other. The Sangh will soon be celebrating its 75th Anniversary, and institutional support helps in the expansion of any organization,” a senior BJP MP said.