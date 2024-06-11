BJP's hatred for Muslims got reflected in new ministry, says Tejashwi

The ethnic conflict in Manipur between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people and rendered thousands of people homeless.

Yadav maintained that despite having a "decisive role" in the new central government, helmed by the BJP which was short of a majority, Bihar did not get a square deal in allocation of portfolios.

Nonetheless, he hoped "eight ministers from the state will raise their voice" in favour of demands like special status for Bihar, placing in the ninth schedule the law raising quotas for deprived castes to 75 per cent and a nationwide caste census.

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution includes a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts.

In 1992, the Supreme Court capped reservations for the backward classes at 50 per cent.