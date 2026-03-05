BJP's income rose to Rs 6,769 cr in 2024-25, Congress party sees decline of Rs 306 cr: ADR data

<p>New Delhi: Ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/with-rs-4300-crore-bjp-hogged-75-of-total-income-of-six-national-parties-in-2023-24-adr-report-3409205">BJP's income</a> at Rs 6,769.14 crore in 2024-25 accounted for 85.03 per cent of six national parties' cumulative income, an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.</p><p>The BJP spent Rs 3,774.58 crore or 55.76 per cent of its income while the main opposition party Congress, with an income of Rs 918.28 crore, spent Rs 1,111.94 crore or 21.09 per cent more than its income.</p><p>Compared to 2023-24, BJP's income has risen by 55.95 per cent or Rs 2,428.67 crore while Congress saw a decline of its income by 25.05 per cent or Rs 306.83 crore. </p><p>The six national parties -- BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI(M), AAP and NPP -- together had an income of Rs 7,960.09 crore. Of this, Congress share was only 11.53 per cent compared to BJP's whopping 85.03 per cent.</p><p>In its submission, the CPI(M) said it had an income of Rs 172.60 crore while its expenditure during the fiscal was pegged at Rs 173.86 crore, which is Rs 1.26 crore or 0.73 per cent more than its income.</p><p>BSP reported an income of Rs 58.58 crore and an expenditure of Rs 106.30 crore, which was 81.450 per cent more than its income, while AAP's income was pegged at Rs 39.28 crore and expenditure Rs 36.46 crore.</p>.BJP received 82% of Rs 3,826 crore via electoral trusts in 2024-25: ADR report.<p>These six parties have declared donations as one of their three main sources of income. The income from donations for BJP was Rs 6,124.85 crore, Congress Rs 522.13 crore, CPI(M) Rs 84.17 crore, AAP Rs 39.22 crore and NP Rs 2.14 crore. Collection by issuing coupons of Rs 350.12 crore declared by Congress formed 38.12 per cent of its total income.</p><p>The maximum expenditure for BJP has been towards election and general propaganda, which amounted to Rs 3,335.36 crore followed by expenses towards administrative costs at Rs 323.05 crore.</p><p>For the Congress, election expenditure topped the list with Rs 896.22 crore followed by expenses towards administrative and general expenses at Rs 159.68 crore. CPI(M) spent the maximum of Rs 78.11 crore on administrative and general expenses followed by expenditure of Rs 51.03 crore on employee cost.</p>