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BJP's main agenda is to keep minorities in fear, alleges Stalin

M K Stalin further alleged that Muslims continue to be subjected to attacks.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsBJPMuslimsMK StalinIndia Politicsminorities

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