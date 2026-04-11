<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">MK Stalin</a> has alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP's</a> main agenda is to keep the minorities in fear and everyone is aware of what is happening in the states governed by the saffron party.</p>.<p>Stalin further alleged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a> continue to be subjected to attacks.</p>.<p>"Now a situation has arisen where even <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/christmas">Christmas</a> could not be celebrated peacefully. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/christians">Christians</a> are being targeted. The entire country is witness to what is happening in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a>. The BJP's plan of action is that a state of insecurity for minorities should spread like a wildfire across the country," he told PTI in an interview.</p>.BJP may change Tamil Nadu’s name to 'Dakshina Pradesh' if AIADMK comes to power: Stalin.<p>That was why it first enacted the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/caa">CAA</a> and the next was an amendment to the Waqf law and now it is "desperate" to amend the FCRA, he alleged, and lashed out at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.</p>.<p>"Palaniswami, who supports all these three amendments and has formed an alliance with the BJP, does not have any concern for the welfare of minorities. However, the DMK is always firm in its commitment to ensure that India must always be a secular state; that people belonging to all religions must be equally respected and that the Constitutional safeguards conferred on minorities must be upheld. If any of these is threatened, the DMK will be the first party to raise its voice against it," he said.</p>