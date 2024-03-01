BJP's poll body deliberates on Lok Sabha candidates for about 16 states

They said the first list may have the names of Modi, Shah and Singh from their current seats Varanasi, Gandhinagar and Lucknow respectively besides several Union ministers, including some who will be contesting Lok Sabha polls after having served in Rajya Sabha.

The list may have over 110 names, they said, adding that the party will continue with its practice of dropping a significant number of incumbent MPs on account of their performance as well as political imperatives.

States like Bihar and Maharashtra where the BJP has key allies, or the states where the party is open to an alliance, as in Andhra Pradesh, have not figured in the discussion so far.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party is likely to leave six seats to allies, including Jayant Singh-led RLD, which has yet not formally joined the BJP-led alliance but has given ample indications it would do.

Though the CEC has gone through a large number of seats, all of them many not figure in the first list, the sources said.

Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Parshottam Rupala are likely to be fielded in the polls. There is a strong buzz that Chandrasekhar will be pitted against Shashi Tharoor, the three-term incumbent Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

The sources said three of the four BJP MPs-- Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Arvind-- will be contesting from their current constituencies Secunderabad, Karimnanagr and Nizamabad respectively.