BJP's portrayal of Rahul as 'Ravan' sparks political row

The BJP on Thursday called Rahul Gandhi "evil, anti-dharma and anti-Ram" in a social media post, depicting him as 'Ravan', inviting a sharp retort from the Congress which said the "atrocious graphic" was "downright dangerous" and intended to "incite and provoke" violence against the former party president.
The saffron party posted an image of Rahul with ten heads and a title 'Ravan' and claimed it is a film produced by the Congress and directed by international philanthropist George Soros, which the Modi government accuses of funding organisations that are against India.
A screenshot of the tweet shared by the BJP.
Credit: X/@BJP4India
The BJP tweeted, "the new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat."
Soon after Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on X, "What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying @RahulGandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India."
"It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous," he added.