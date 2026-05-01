<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> over the hike in price of commercial LPG cylinder, saying the ruling party's regard for the common Indians' suffering is limited to election gimmicks, after which they are left to their own devices.</p>.<p>The opposition party also said that in the three months since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> war began, the government should have prepared a solid plan to shield ordinary Indians from the price shocks, instead of passing on the financial burden.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "Just as the election cycle concluded, the Modi government wasted no time to increase prices of LPG cylinders." "A whopping increase of nearly Rs 1000 on commercial cylinders will affect crores of Indians who rely on food from small eateries for sustenance. Similarly, crores of small food businesses will have to bear the burden of this hike," he said.</p>.Silent on Ladakhi people's demands of statehood, Sixth Schedule status: Congress slams Amit Shah.<p>The BJP's regard for the common Indians' suffering is limited to election gimmicks, after which they are left to their own devices, Venugopal said.</p>.<p>"In the three months since the Iran war began, the government should have prepared a solid plan to shield ordinary Indians from the price shocks, instead of passing on the financial burden," he said.</p>.<p>The price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>A 19-kg commercial LPG - used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants - now costs a record Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi as against Rs 2,078.50 previously.</p>.<p>Rates were last increased by 195.50 per cylinder on April 1. Prior to that, prices had gone up by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.</p>.PM Modi has every intention of delaying caste census: Congress.<p>In three increases, commercial LPG rates have gone up by Rs 1,303.</p>.<p>Prices of domestic cooking gas LPG - the one used in household kitchens - remained unchanged. Domestic LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.</p>.<p>State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.</p>.<p>Global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent after the war in West Asia disrupted energy supply chains. </p>