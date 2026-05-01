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BJP's regard for common Indians' suffering limited to poll gimmicks: Congress

The opposition party also said that in the three months since the Iran war began, the government should have prepared a solid plan to shield ordinary Indians.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsK C Venugopal

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