BJP’s tally dips to 86 in Rajya Sabha, NDA now short of majority in Upper House

The BJP’s tally in Rajya Sabha went down further on Saturday after 4 members completed their term, making its task of pushing legislation tough.

Those retiring include Rakesh Sinha, Ram Shakal, Sonal Mansingh, and Mahesh Jethmalani. They were chosen as non-aligned members by President Droupadi Murmu on the advice of the ruling party. However, all four formally allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government afterwards.

Following their retirement, BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha has come down to 86 while National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) tally stands at 101 which is below the current majority mark of 113 in the 245-member House.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. alliance has 87 seats. Of these, Congress has 26, TMC has 13, and AAP and the DMK have 10 each.

Parties that do not support either NDA or I.N.D.I.A. bloc such as K Chandrashekar-led BRS, AIADMK, BJD and YSRCP hold the rest of the seats.