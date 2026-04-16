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Black clothes like 'kala tika' to ward off evil eye: PM Modi takes dig at DMK on women quota law

As soon as Stalin unfurled the black flag, DMK office-bearers, ministers and cadres hoisted similar flags at their homes, party offices and public spaces across Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsPM ModiDMK

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