Black day for Indian democracy: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee after release from police detention

"You (BJP) are snatching away the rights of the people of Bengal because you lost in the state. BJP has lost all elections in Bengal, that is why they have stopped the money of the people," he said addressing the media soon after being released from detention.

Banerjee accused the Delhi Police of manhandling elected representatives, including women.

"The way Delhi Police officials behaved today... MPs were pulled by their hair and dragged out. An MP is elected by lakhs of people. BJP's Zamindar in Raj Bhavan is nominated. Dragging and manhandling them... Mahua Moitra, Dola Sen, the way they were grabbed by their hands and legs and dragged into police vans, people will reply to it," he said.