Black day in history of India's democracy: Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

'Then they say Kejriwal fights a lot. I provide free medicines in hospitals, and free electricity, they say Kejriwal is distributing freebies. Whatever I do, whether it's an argument or work for the people of Delhi, it is liked by the people. That's why the people of Delhi have chosen me four times. Whatever I am doing, I must be doing it right that's why they have voted for me four times,' Kejriwal said.