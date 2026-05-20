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'Blatantly racist': Norwegian newspaper under fire for cartoon depicting PM Modi as snake charmer

The illustration, published in Norway's leading daily newspaper Aftenposten, depicts PM Modi with a snake charmer's flute and a fuel-station filling pipe as the snake.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 03:45 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 03:45 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNorwaySnake charmer

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