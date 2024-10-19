Blessings of 'Nari Shakti' inspire me to keep working for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that blessings from women inspire him to keep working to build a developed India, after a BJP leader shared a story of a tribal woman who insisted on giving Rs 100 to convey her gratitude to Modi.</p>.<p>Sharing pictures, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said on X that he met the tribal woman during the party's membership drive in Odisha's Sundargarh district.</p>.<p>"This Adivasi lady insisted on giving me Rs 100 to 'convey thanks' to PM Narendra Modi. She brushed aside my demurrals & explanations that it wasn't necessary, & simply would not take no for an answer until I finally relented.</p>.Over 500 hoardings put up across Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's visit on Oct 20.<p>"This is a reflection of the transformation that Odisha & Bharat is experiencing," he said in his post.</p>.<p>Modi responded, "Very touched by this affection. I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me. Their blessings inspire me to keep working to build a Viksit Bharat."</p>