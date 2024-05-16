Blinkit adds free coriander to vegies cart after customer shares Mom's concern over paying for herbs

The food delivery platform's CEO also shared a screengrab of the app that show a new option to add 100g complimentary coriander upon ordering certain vegetables.

Netizens were quick to notice Sawant's post. “That's literally every mom ever, but thanks! Mine would be happy too,” wrote an X user.

"By far the one of the most impressive usage of Social Media ( X specifically ) and fast implementation by the company. Betting big time on Zomato & Blinkit!," wrote another user praising the time of action and implementation.

The customer Sawant who is apparently owner of a startup later also went on to use his post that went viral with Dhindsa's comment, to advertise his company. In a long post, he wrote: "I can’t believe my random brain fart has created so much PR for Blinkit. So I am taking this moment to let you know that I am also a founder of one, @TravelOnArrival. And as in every early stage startup Founder’s life probably the reason for asking free dhaniya. It’s not as big as blinkit yet! But if you are someone who thinks that - I have so many customers coming to my app every day what else can I sell them?"

Sawant's post has over 3 lakh likes. Dhindsa's post on X in which he shared that 100g coriander will be provided free with certain vegetables has been reposted over 1,200 times on the platform and is still gaining traction.