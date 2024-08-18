Blinkit's new feature allows siblings from these 7 countries to send rakhis, gifts to India: Check full list

Zomato-owned quick commerce service website Blinkit announced a new feature for Indians residing in select countries abroad enabling them to send gifts to their siblings in India on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which is on August 19.
Indians based in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan can avail the benefit of the new feature till August 19, Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on social media.
"Raksha Bandhan special - we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes! 💛", added Dhindsa in his post.
Dhindsa is often seen actively addressing queries posted by Blinkit customers online. While netizens hailed the new feature, a few users expressed their concern over why was Australia not included.
"Why not Australia? @deepigoyal has this beautiful functionality on @zomato and I order food for my parents regularly in Kolkata while staying in Melbourne. Makes me feel that little bit better", wrote a user.
Coming to the user's rescue, Dhindsa replied, "Now enabled for Australia too".
Another user from the US also shared a concern over facing issues in generating OTP for the orders to which Dhindsa replied "Checking".
"The use cases keep growing at unbelievable speeds" complimented another X user.
Another user commented, “Blinkit. You won boss 👏👏👏,” followed by another netizen who said “Blinkit & Zomato never disappoint their customers :)”
Earlier this year, Dhindsa addressed a similar concern raised by one of Blinkit's customers over offering free coriander while buying vegetables online. The customer had posted: “Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit. @albinder - mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with a certain amount of veggies”.
Dhindsa taking note of the request, replied: “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom. We will polish the feature in the next couple of weeks”.
Published 18 August 2024, 07:21 IST