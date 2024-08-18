Blinkit's new feature allows siblings from these 7 countries to send rakhis, gifts to India: Check full list

Zomato-owned quick commerce service website Blinkit announced a new feature for Indians residing in select countries abroad enabling them to send gifts to their siblings in India on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which is on August 19.

Indians based in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan can avail the benefit of the new feature till August 19, Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on social media.

"Raksha Bandhan special - we’ve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes! 💛", added Dhindsa in his post.