Blocking listings for globally sanctioned terrorists 'smacks of doublespeak': India's veiled attack on Pak, China

Speaking in the Security Council's open debate on Working Methods, Kamboj said, "genuine, evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists to be blocked without giving any due justification is uncalled for and smacks of doublespeak when it comes to Council’s commitment in tackling the challenge of terrorism.”

She stressed that the working methods of Sanctions Committees must emphasise transparency, and objectivity in listing and delisting and should not be based on political considerations.