BLTM -2024 witnesses 500 domestic, international exhibitors

New Delhi: BLTM 2024 – India’s trade show on business, leisure travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) – saw the participation of over 500 domestic and international exhibitors, including national tourism organisations (NTOs), convention bureaus (CVBs) and state tourism boards.

The three-day event, which kicked off at Yashobhoomi in the national capital on Thursday, has official participation from 5 National Tourism Organisations, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and 7 state tourism boards in this year’s edition, as per a statement.

The extensive line-up of exhibitors showcases a diverse range of MICE and business travel products and services, with participation from NTOs and CVBs such as Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Israel, Saint Petersburg, as well as Indian states including Goa, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Meghalaya, the statement added.