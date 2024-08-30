BLTM -2024 witnesses 500 domestic, international exhibitors

New Delhi: BLTM 2024 – India’s trade show on business, leisure travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) – saw the participation of over 500 domestic and international exhibitors, including national tourism organisations (NTOs), convention bureaus (CVBs) and state tourism boards.
The three-day event, which kicked off at Yashobhoomi in the national capital on Thursday, has official participation from 5 National Tourism Organisations, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and 7 state tourism boards in this year’s edition, as per a statement.
The extensive line-up of exhibitors showcases a diverse range of MICE and business travel products and services, with participation from NTOs and CVBs such as Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Israel, Saint Petersburg, as well as Indian states including Goa, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Meghalaya, the statement added.
Addressing the gathering, Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said "In 2023, Azerbaijan welcomed 1,15,000 Indian travelers, a figure that surged to 1,40,000 in the first seven months of 2024. Enhanced connectivity, including 11 weekly flights from Delhi and 3 from Mumbai to Baku, has been pivotal.”
Jyoti Mayal, President, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), said India's travel and tourism industry contributes 10 per cent to the GDP and generates around $ 78 billion annually. By 2029, the industry is expected to create 53 million jobs and attract 30.5 million travelers, underscoring its significant growth potential. With projections to reach $ 253 billion by 2030, the sector is poised for immense growth. Outbound tourism from India is anticipated to hit 27 million travelers this year, mirroring pre-Covid levels, while the Travel and Tourism market in India is expected to generate $ 22.30 billion in 2024, growing to $ 34.11 billion by 2029, she said.
