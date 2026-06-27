Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bodies of 8 more Indians killed in Qatar explosion repatriated

Thirteen people, including 12 Indians, were killed in the explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 04:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 04:37 IST
India NewsExplosionQatarDoha

Follow us on :

Follow Us