Bofors case: Application in SC seeks early hearing of plea against Delhi HC verdict

"Around 16 years have passed of filing of this case by the applicant and 35 years have passed of the occurring of this scam. All the accused persons have died in between leaving Hinduja Brothers. There have been recurrence of scams in defence sector since the accused in this first ever scam i.e Bofors scam have not been punished. It is expedient in the interest of justice that the matter be heard at an early date," the plea said.