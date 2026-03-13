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'Boils my blood when I see Chinese imports,' says Kejriwal, offers support to Punjab industry

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that in the 75 years of the country's Independence, no government trusted the talent of its own people.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 17:30 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 17:30 IST
India NewsChinaPunjabIndia Politics

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