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Bold futuristic vision needed to make India 'vishwa guru' & 'super economy': Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari also emphasised the focus on research, which became the basis for proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material, and marketability for finished goods.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsNitin Gadkari

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