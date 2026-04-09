<p>New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> on Thursday said that a clear and bold vision for future development is the need of the hour if India is to achieve its goal of becoming 'vishwa guru' and a leading "super economy" in the world.</p><p>Speaking at AIMA’s 11th National Leadership Conclave, the Union Minister stressed the importance of identifying key sectors where India has strong potential and focusing on their development.</p><p>Honesty, credibility and goodwill is the biggest capital of the 21st century, he said, adding, "We will soon become vishwa guru and a super economic power."</p>.India expected to add approx $26 trillion to its economy: Piyush Goyal.<p>Gadkari also emphasised the focus on research, which became the basis for proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material, and marketability for finished goods.</p><p>"You need to understand the potential of the export sector that will be in demand in future and which are the import substitutes where we can excel," he said.</p><p>Citing the example of farm and allied sectors, he said under the blue economy, only fishing can become a Rs 7 lakh crore economy (contributor). Half of that amount can be exported, he said.</p><p>That is why we need to understand the futuristic development in the world, he added.</p>