Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother in-law dies in road accident in Jharkhand, sister injured

Dhanbad: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died in a road accident here on Saturday, police said.

Tripathi’s sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in the incident, they said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said.

They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.