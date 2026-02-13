Menu
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Rohit Shetty receive threat

While 'Dhurandhar' star Ranveer Singh received a threat for the second time this week, five rounds had been fired at Shetty's multi-storey residence in the city earlier this month.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 17:09 IST
