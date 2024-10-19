Bomb threat streak continues: Over 20 flights targeted on Saturday

<p>New Delhi/Mumbai: More than 20 flights of various Indian airlines have received bomb threats since Saturday morning, according to sources.</p>.<p>Flights of Air India, IndiGo, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahus-home-targeted-by-drone-attack-days-after-hamas-chief-yahya-sinwars-killing-3239678">Akasa Air</a>, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats, the sources said.</p>.<p>Among them are IndiGo's flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Jodhpur to Delhi as well as Vistara's flight from Udaipur to Mumbai.</p>.<p>IndiGo, in two separate statements, said it is cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, and flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul.</p>.<p>The airline is working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.</p>.'Safety our highest priority': Amid bomb threats, IndiGo releases statement on status of three flights.<p>"Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft, we are coordinating with the security agencies as per procedure," the airline said in another statement.</p>.<p>Vistara said that shortly before landing, flight UK 624 en route to Mumbai from Udaipur had a security concern and upon landing at the Mumbai airport, the plane was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks.</p>.<p>The sources said more than 20 flights have received bomb threats since Saturday morning.</p>.<p>On Friday, three international flights of Vistara received bomb threats which turned out to be hoaxes and one of the flights was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p>In the past few days, more than 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.</p>