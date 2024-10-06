Bombastic claims on economy conceal choke points that will strangulate growth: Congress
'We are witnessing a growing financialisation of the Indian economy, with India Inc - perhaps taking its cue from the government - focusing on stock market valuations rather than top-line revenue growth,' Ramesh said.
The monsoon has receded. But new evidence has shown that at least three dark clouds still loom over the Indian economy. Our statement on the key challenges threatening to disrupt India’s growth potential pic.twitter.com/qmbq4aBIFF