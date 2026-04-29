<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Faheem Ansari, acquitted in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/2611">26/11 terror attacks case</a>, seeking a police clearance certificate (PCC) to drive an autorickshaw for his livelihood.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale, while dismissing the plea, said the certificate was rightly refused by the authority concerned.</p>.<p>A detailed order copy would be made available later.</p>.<p>Ansari filed the petition in January last year after his application for the mandatory PCC required for an RTO badge and permit was rejected.</p>.<p>Authorities had informed him via an RTI response that the certificate could not be issued due to allegations of his association with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.</p>.Canada moves to revoke 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana's citizenship: Report .<p>In September last year, the government, while opposing Ansari's plea, said he was still under surveillance, justifying the rejection of the certificate.</p>.<p>In his petition, Ansari contested the decision as "arbitrary, illegal and discriminatory," arguing that his fundamental right to livelihood was being violated.</p>.<p>Ten Pakistani terrorists launched a series of coordinated attacks at vital places in the city, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Taj and Oberoi hotels in south Mumbai, on November 26, 2008.</p>.<p>As many as 166 persons lost their lives and several others were injured in the attacks that lasted around 60 hours.</p>.<p>Nine of the terrorists were killed.</p>.<p>In May 2010, a special court convicted Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist captured alive during the attacks, but acquitted the two Indian men accused in the case - Faheem Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed - noting a lack of evidence.</p>.<p>The two were accused of being co-conspirators, aiding and abetting LeT in conducting the dastardly attacks. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> and the Supreme Court later upheld their acquittal.</p>.<p>Ansari was, however, convicted and sentenced to 10 years' jail in another case in Uttar Pradesh. He was released from jail after serving the sentence.</p>.<p>In his petition, Ansari said his application for the certificate was refused on the grounds that he was accused of being a member of a terrorist outfit.</p>.French President Macron jogs at Mumbai's Marine Drive, pays homage to 26/11 attack victims.<p>"The petitioner is legally entitled to engage in gainful employment, free from any legal blemish or barriers," the plea had said.</p>.<p>Just because he was tried in the 26/11 terror attacks case, it cannot act as a blanket ban that disentitles him from availing job opportunities, especially when he has been acquitted by all courts, it said.</p>.<p>Ansari sought a direction to the authorities to issue him a police clearance certificate.</p>.<p>As per the plea, after being released from jail in 2019, Ansari secured a job at a printing press in Mumbai, but it shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>Thereafter, he got a job at a printing press in Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district. However, since the income was low, he applied for a three-wheeler autorickshaw license, which he got on January 1, 2024.</p>.<p>Ansari subsequently applied for the PCC, which is mandatory for plying an autorickshaw for commercial purposes.</p>.<p>When he did not receive any response, Ansari filed an application under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/right-to-information">Right to Information Act</a> (RTI), and was informed that the certificate could not be issued to him as he was accused of being a member of LeT.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, Ansari and Ahmed had prepared maps of the city and handed the same to the alleged conspirators and masterminds of the attack in Pakistan.</p>.<p>The sessions court, while acquitting them, however, had noted that better maps were available online.</p>