Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bombay High Court dismisses plea of man acquitted in 26/11 terror case for police clearance to ply autorickshaw

Ansari filed the petition in January last year after his application for the mandatory PCC required for an RTO badge and permit was rejected.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 10:19 IST
India News26/11Bombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us