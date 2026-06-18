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Bombay High Court permits Preity Zinta to sue Google, Meta over AI deepfakes

The suit alleges that these platforms have collectively 'created, uploaded, disseminated, and made available to the general public' manipulated digital media without the actor's consent.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsGoogleMetaArtificial IntelligenceBombay High CourtDeepfakesTrendingPreity ZintaFilmyzilla

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