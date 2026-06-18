Bombay High Court permits Preity Zinta to sue Google, Meta over AI deepfakes

<p>The Bombay High Court has granted Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Preity Zinta permission to file a comprehensive civil suit against tech giants like Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., X Corp and more than a dozen other digital entities.</p><p>The legal move comes in response to the unauthorised creation and widespread dissemination of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake videos, morphed images, memes and chatbot personas that she claims severely infringe upon her personality and copyrights.</p>.'Sometimes it's scary': Preity Zinta slams intrusive paparazzi culture.<p>Appearing before Justice Abhay Ahuja on June 16, advocate Rohan Kadam argued that the platforms involved had made these AI deepfakes and altered media easily accessible to the general public online.</p><p>Zinta's advocate argued that the actor is an Indian national who primarily resides and works in Mumbai. Her legal team further pointed out that because her career, reputation and online presence are deeply rooted right here in Mumbai, this court is the right place to handle the case. They added that since these damaging deepfakes are spreading both locally and worldwide, they are damaging her brand every single day.</p>.'Lahore 1947': Preity Zinta's long-awaited return and Sunny Deol's partition drama set for August 2026.<p>By granting this permission, the court has cleared the initial administrative path, allowing Zinta to officially launch her lawsuit. She will now be seeking financial damages alongside permanent injunctions to block the platforms from hosting the content.</p><p>The suit alleges that these platforms have collectively "created, uploaded, disseminated, and made available to the general public" manipulated digital media without the actor's consent. Beyond the erosion of her market goodwill, Kadam argued that the unauthorized content constitutes a direct violation of her moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957.</p><p>In other news, Preity Zinta is set to make her highly anticipated return to the silver screen in the upcoming film <em>Batwaara</em>. The recent release of her character poster has created a massive buzz online, leaving fans eager to witness her big-screen performance after a long gap.</p>