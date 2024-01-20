Bombay Sappers return to Republic Day parade after 20 years with a woman leading them

Yadav said they are miners whose job is to lay mines for the enemy and remove them when required to ensure a safe passage for own soldiers.

"It is a golden opportunity for us to showcase our talent and prove our mettle here. I am leading a team of two commissioned officers and 146 members from different ranks," Yadav, whose native place is Bhopal but who is currently posted in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said.