Bonanza for Karnataka as 5 MPs make it to new council of ministers

Five representatives from Karnataka, including former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, took oath as ministers in the Modi-led NDA government on Sunday.
While Kumaraswamy, Nirmala and Joshi became Cabinet ministers, Bangalore North Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje and Tumkur Lok Sabha member V Somanna took oath as ministers of state.
Thus, the Brahmin, Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities have got representation from the state.
Joshi had served as parliamentary affairs minister, Nirmala as finance minister and Shobha as minister of state for agriculture in the outgoing ministry.
Dubbed as the ‘accidental chief minister’ by the state BJP in the past, Mandya MP Kumaraswamy became the union minister for the first time.
It said that the alliance with the JD(S) helped the BJP to consolidate its position in Karnataka, especially in the southern part of the state. The BJP ended up winning 19 seats along with the regional party and succeeded in limiting Congress to 9 seats, much lower than its expectations.
It is said that Joshi got a look-in once again as he effectively served as the parliamentary affairs minister in Modi 2.0.
Well versed in English and Hindi, Joshi’s close links with RSS and top BJP leaders, including Modi and Amit Shah, have kept him in good stead. His induction is also a representation for north Karnataka in the Cabinet.
Shobha, a confidante of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and firebrand Hindutva leader, was inducted to give representation to the Vokkaliga community.
The inclusion of Lingayat leader V Somanna comes as a surprise since he was considered bypassing former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, who too belong to the politically significant community.
It is believed that Amit Shah insisted on Somanna’s inclusion in the ministry, since the former had promised to reward the latter, when Somanna was ‘forced’ to contest the Assembly polls in 2023 from two segments.
