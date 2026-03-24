<p>Mumbai: Indian unmanned systems company BonV Aero has entered a strategic alliance with NASDAQ-listed ParaZero Technologies to bring ‘DefendAir’, a hard-kill counter-drone system that primarily functions as a drone catcher, to serve India's defence and security agencies. </p><p>The partnership gives BonV Aero exclusive rights to deploy the system in the Indian market now and subsequently manufacture it locally. </p><p>This is a significant addition to the country's counter-drone arsenal at a time when the threat landscape is evolving faster than existing measures can keep pace with.</p>.Drone Expo 2026 to showcase advancements in UAV, unmanned technologies.<p>"The threat landscape has changed, and India's response capability must adapt accordingly," said Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BonV Aero. "DefendAir is designed to operate in conditions where conventional countermeasures fall short,” said Satapathy.</p><p>Ariel Alon, Chief Executive of ParaZero Technologies, said “The partnership opens a route to integrate field-tested systems into India's security framework. The system is built for border security, protection of strategic assets, convoy movement, and urban operations.”</p><p>The move comes as drone incursions along land borders, UAV-enabled smuggling across coastal zones, and the growing use of first-person-view platforms in conflict theatres have exposed gaps in existing counter-drone measures. For now, radio-frequency jamming is the primary line of defence. But autonomous and encrypted drones do not rely on external signals, which considerably blunts the effectiveness of such systems. Regulatory constraints add another layer of difficulty, jammers cannot be used near airports, nuclear facilities, or other critical infrastructure where uninterrupted spectrum access is non-negotiable.</p><p>‘DefendAir’ works around this through a kinetic approach. Its net-launcher intercepts and neutralises hostile drones mid-flight without touching the electromagnetic spectrum, making it deployable in sensitive zones without disrupting communications or navigation systems. Intercepted drones can also be recovered intact, allowing technical and forensic examination for intelligence purposes. The system has been rigorously field-tested across multiple operational environments and use cases, with a proven record of successfully neutralising UAV threats in active conflict theatres giving agencies evaluating it a solid body of reference to draw from.</p><p>The alliance also covers DropAir, a platform designed for autonomous delivery in high-altitude and remote terrain. With this collaboration, BonV Aero has written a new chapter in India’s glorious march towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and is now positioned to support any tactical requirements from defence forces, paramilitary units, and central agencies.</p>