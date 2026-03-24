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BonV Aero brings combat-proven hard-kill counter-drone system to India

The partnership gives BonV Aero exclusive rights to deploy the system in the Indian market now and subsequently manufacture it locally.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 03:10 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 03:10 IST
India NewsDefencedrone technlogy

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