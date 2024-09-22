BookMyShow app, website crash minutes before Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets go live

BookMyShow, the app and the website where tickets for ColdPlay's concert were supposed to go live at 12 pm on Sunday, crashed leaving the British rock band's fans disappointed.
Coldplay had announced that they would be performing in Mumbai as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.
The fans who were willing to attend the concert, which is scheduled to take place on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium, weren't able to book the tickets.
wtf @bookmyshow how is it still showing coming soon when its 12:04 PM? No chance of getting Coldplay tickets since the app is also down.#BookMyShow #Coldplay #Coldplayindia pic.twitter.com/yiEsfksiCj— Pranav Khatri (@khatrikekhiladi) September 22, 2024
Some also came up with funny memes mocking the ticket booking platform.
To get sold out on Coldplay was acceptable, To not be able to Log in was not, This is pathetic for attending my favorite band only for BMS to sell it to hackers and bots. They didn't even worry about the server, Why did you decide to host the ticket sale ffs#BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/Rk6Dbta9RW— Mad City Lad (@madcitylad) September 22, 2024
Not editted😮💨 #Coldplay #bookmyshow #coldplayindia pic.twitter.com/NLt6Hh2i2k— Jay Pokarne (@adv_jayy) September 22, 2024
sounds like someone like me was in charge of coding#bookmyshow @bookmyshow #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/UeJ9ZsVmJC— notABilliMachi (@vegfriedmomos) September 22, 2024
Never understood why on earth #BookMyShow is choosen as the ticketing partner for bookings— Sumit Dhanania (@DhananiaSumit) September 22, 2024
They did mess up with world cup tickets , and now cold play scene
App crashed 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6SP7eXaPjB
Leave tickets if someone gets login OTP for BookMyShow to batana 🫣💀🤡#Coldplay #BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/G9l0VrxRNg— Darshil Agrawal (@agrawal_darshil) September 22, 2024
The ticket prices for Coldplay's concert start from the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500.
The band, formed in 1997 in London, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey.