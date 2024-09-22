BookMyShow app, website crash minutes before Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets go live

BookMyShow, the app and the website where tickets for ColdPlay's concert were supposed to go live at 12 pm on Sunday, crashed leaving the British rock band's fans disappointed.

Coldplay had announced that they would be performing in Mumbai as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The fans who were willing to attend the concert, which is scheduled to take place on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium, weren't able to book the tickets.