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'Boss scam': Cyber criminals now targeting company executives via WhatsApp fraud alerts

An advisory by the MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) said the targets are delivered malicious archives via email or WhatsApp messages under the guise of urgent regulatory compliance.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:06 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:06 IST
India NewsCrimescamcybercrime

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