'Boss scam': Cyber criminals now targeting company executives via WhatsApp fraud alerts

<p>New Delhi: Beware of ‘Boss Scam’! Cyber criminals are targeting executives of companies by impersonating as regulatory bodies or high-ranking officials by taking over their WhatsApp account and getting them to transfer money to mule accounts.</p><p>An advisory by the MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) said the targets are delivered malicious archives via email or WhatsApp messages under the guise of urgent regulatory compliance. </p>.Investors duped of Rs 6 crore in work-from-home scam in Karnataka's Tumakuru.<p>Recently, former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral, son of former Prime Minister IK Gujral, was duped of Rs 7.8 crore after cyber fraudsters impersonated him on WhatsApp and tricked his company's Chief Financial Officer into transferring funds to multiple bank accounts.</p><p>In what it called ‘Boss Scam’, the advisory said, cyber criminals contact CEO or high-ranking officials via email or WhatsApp citing regulatory violations and seeking immediate response. It said in several instances, they have noticed that the CEO forwards the message to CFOs.</p><p>When the official extracts and executes the file attached in the message or email on a device, the WhatsApp account gets compromised and using it, the finance officials are instructed to transfer money to mule accounts.</p><p>“In alternative scenarios, if the attacker achieves complete device takeover, they covertly modify the device’s contact list, saving a fraudulent, attacker-controlled phone number under the name of the ‘CEO’, and use that secondary number to instruct employees into transferring funds,” it said.</p><p>The advisory said finance departments of companies should verify the request of any urgent financial transactions or account changes based solely on a WhatsApp text or email. Verification through a direct voice call or in-person confirmation may be done.</p><p>It also asked executives not to download files received from unknown or unverified sources. Regulators like the RBI will never distribute mandatory software updates or security fixes via WhatsApp attachments, it said.</p><p>“System administrators should enforce strict software restriction policies (SRP) configurations to block the execution of unknown '.exe' and '.dll' files originating from the user profile directories. Regularly audit authorized devices within your mobile WhatsApp application and proactively log out of any Web WhatsApp sessions that are no longer actively monitored,” it added. </p>