Both Houses adjourned; proceedings to continue in new Parliament building tomorrow

After daylong discussions on India's democratic journey over the past 75 years, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Monday evening.

The Special Session of Parliament, which began on Monday, will continue in the new Parliament building Tuesday onwards.

While the Lok Sabha will convene in the new chamber of the new building at 1.15 pm on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha will meet an hour later, at 2.15 pm.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to "every brick" of the old Parliament building and said MPs will enter the new building with "new hope and confidence".

In his over an hour-long speech in the Lok Sabha, Modi remembered the journey of India's democracy and said the last day in this heritage building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who served in this building since Independence.