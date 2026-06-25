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Boycott not on agenda, playing against rival team and umpire: Jairam Ramesh on 2029 polls

There is humour, there is satire, there is wit opposed to the current regime, Ramesh said, adding that it is a sure sign that people are no longer afraid.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsJairam Ramesh

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