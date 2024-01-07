BoycottMaldives trends on social media after island country's minister mocks PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit

Amid a growing diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, social media is abuzz with claims of Indian tourists cancelling their planned vacations to the picturesque island nation. The controversy erupted following a tweet by a Maldivian minister, accusing India of targeting the Maldives and asserting the nation's superiority in beach tourism. The hashtag '#BoycottMaldives' has gained traction on social media platforms among Indians, reflecting the increasing tension between the two nations.

Maldives' former president, Mohamed Nasheed, also slammed the minister's comments on PM Modi with a post on X: "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy."

The tweet by the Maldives minister provoked outrage among many Indians, who took to social media to share purported screenshots of their cancelled flight and hotel bookings to the Maldives.