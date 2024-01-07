BoycottMaldives trends on social media after island country's minister mocks PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit

Amid a growing diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, social media is abuzz with claims of Indian tourists cancelling their planned vacations to the picturesque island nation. The controversy erupted following a tweet by a Maldivian minister, accusing India of targeting the Maldives and asserting the nation's superiority in beach tourism. The hashtag '#BoycottMaldives' has gained traction on social media platforms among Indians, reflecting the increasing tension between the two nations.
Maldives' former president, Mohamed Nasheed, also slammed the minister's comments on PM Modi with a post on X: "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy."
The tweet by the Maldives minister provoked outrage among many Indians, who took to social media to share purported screenshots of their cancelled flight and hotel bookings to the Maldives.
While the Indian government has not officially endorsed the hashtag campaign, it is evident that many Indian citizens are expressing their displeasure with the Maldives through social media. The controversy has highlighted the fragile state of bilateral relations between India and the Maldives in recent months.
Notably, after PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, numerous Indian celebrities have also taken to social media to promote tourism in India with the hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands.
The diplomatic tension between the two nations has been mounting, particularly since President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November last year. President Muizzu's tenure has marked a shift in the Maldives' foreign policy, indicating a desire for closer ties with China and a departure from the previous "India first" approach.
The Maldives, strategically located in the Indian Ocean, has historically played a crucial role in India's regional initiatives such as 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy.' However, recent developments have cast a shadow over the once-friendly relations between the two countries.
President Muizzu's upcoming state visit to China, scheduled for January 8 to 12, has further fueled the controversy. This visit is being seen as a significant move towards strengthening ties with China and distancing the Maldives from India. The choice of foreign destinations, including visits to Turkey and the UAE before engaging with India, has raised eyebrows and added to the perception of a shift in the Maldives' foreign policy priorities.
The unfolding diplomatic rift between India and the Maldives raises concerns about the future of their bilateral relations and regional cooperation. As tensions continue to simmer, it remains to be seen whether both nations can find a way to address their differences and restore the once-close ties they shared.
Disclaimer: This copy has been written by a generative AI tool and edited by the DH Web Desk.