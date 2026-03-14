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'Brahmanical concept': CPI(M) asks Centre to withdraw transgender rights amendment bill

The government introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha on Friday.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:48 IST
India NewsCPI(M)India PoliticsTransgender activistTransgender Rights

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