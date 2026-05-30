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BrahMos deal with Vietnam already signed, Indonesia pact in final stages: Defence Secretary

The Philippines, which signed a contract worth nearly USD 375 million in 2022, was the first foreign buyer of the BrahMos missile system from India.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsIndonesiaIndiaVietnamBrahmos

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