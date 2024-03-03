Brazilian, Spanish embassies swing into action after dual-nationality tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The embassies of Brazil and Spain in New Delhi have swung into action after a woman having dual citizenship of the two nations was raped by a gang of miscreants in Jharkhand in India last week.
The Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi stated that it would continue to “monitor all developments” in close coordination with the authorities in India. The Embassy of Spain in the capital of India stressed the need to end violence against women anywhere in the world.
Not only the woman, a travel vlogger, but her Spanish husband too was assaulted by the gang at Dumka in Jharkhand. The couple was on a motorcycle tour through Asia and entered India from Bangladesh en route to Nepal. They were taking a break for the night and were sleeping in a tent near Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station in Dumka on Friday when the miscreants attacked them.
The woman somehow reached a police patrol unit, reported the incident, and sought help. The cops took the couple to a hospital. The victims also posted a video online narrating their ordeal.
The local police already arrested three in connection with the incident and produced them before a local court on Sunday.
The police are also looking for a few others for their alleged involvement with the attack on the couple.
The Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi got in touch with the woman and the local authorities in Jharkhand immediately after learning about the incident. It also contacted the Embassy of Spain in New Delhi in view of the dual citizenship of the woman. “The couple received medical attention and reported the crime to the police authorities, who identified the suspects and arrested three of the seven wanted,” the embassy stated in New Delhi.
It added that it would continue to be available to provide all appropriate assistance and monitor all developments in the case, in close coordination with the Spanish and Indian authorities.
“We need to stand united in our commitment to end violence against women everywhere in the world,” the Embassy of Spain in New Delhi posted on X.
(Published 03 March 2024, 16:44 IST)