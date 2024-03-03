Brazilian, Spanish embassies swing into action after dual-nationality tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The embassies of Brazil and Spain in New Delhi have swung into action after a woman having dual citizenship of the two nations was raped by a gang of miscreants in Jharkhand in India last week.

The Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi stated that it would continue to “monitor all developments” in close coordination with the authorities in India. The Embassy of Spain in the capital of India stressed the need to end violence against women anywhere in the world.

Not only the woman, a travel vlogger, but her Spanish husband too was assaulted by the gang at Dumka in Jharkhand. The couple was on a motorcycle tour through Asia and entered India from Bangladesh en route to Nepal. They were taking a break for the night and were sleeping in a tent near Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station in Dumka on Friday when the miscreants attacked them.

The woman somehow reached a police patrol unit, reported the incident, and sought help. The cops took the couple to a hospital. The victims also posted a video online narrating their ordeal.

The local police already arrested three in connection with the incident and produced them before a local court on Sunday.