News Live: Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana CM today

Rajasthan | The body of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Jaipur for people to pay their last respects.
Air quality in several areas of Delhi continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category, as per as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take aerial survey of floods in Tamil Nadu on Thursday
Gujarat's Garba dance gets included in UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list
An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today morning.
An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today morning. The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The body of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Jaipur for people to pay their last respects.
An intelligence-based joint operation by the Indian Army and JKP, South of Pir Panjal Ranges in the Budhal area yesterday, led to the apprehension of two hardcore terrorist associates along with one pistol, two magazines, 28 rounds, two hand grenades and other war-like stores: PRO (Defence)
A shooting on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas claimed at least three victims before the bloodshed ended with the suspect dead, reports Reuters quoting authorities
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrives in Mauritius to participate in the 6th NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave: High Commission of India, Mauritius
Yemen's Houthis fire ballistic missiles at Israeli city of Eilat