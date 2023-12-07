JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
News Live: Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana CM today

Track the latest news developments from all over India, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 December 2023, 02:42 IST

02:4207 Dec 2023

Rajasthan | The body of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Jaipur for people to pay their last respects.

02:4207 Dec 2023

Air quality in several areas of Delhi continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category, as per as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

02:4207 Dec 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take aerial survey of floods in Tamil Nadu on Thursday

02:4207 Dec 2023

Gujarat's Garba dance gets included in UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list

02:4207 Dec 2023

An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today morning.

02:4207 Dec 2023

02:4207 Dec 2023

Fog envelops parts of Delhi. Early morning visuals from India Gate.

02:4207 Dec 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 2nd Edition of the flagship Financial Technology event - Infinity Forum 2.0, on December 9.

The event is hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of the Government of India.

02:4207 Dec 2023

02:4207 Dec 2023

An intelligence-based joint operation by the Indian Army and JKP, South of Pir Panjal Ranges in the Budhal area yesterday, led to the apprehension of two hardcore terrorist associates along with one pistol, two magazines, 28 rounds, two hand grenades and other war-like stores: PRO (Defence)

02:4207 Dec 2023

A shooting on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas claimed at least three victims before the bloodshed ended with the suspect dead, reports Reuters quoting authorities

02:4207 Dec 2023

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrives in Mauritius to participate in the 6th NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave: High Commission of India, Mauritius

02:4207 Dec 2023

Yemen's Houthis fire ballistic missiles at Israeli city of Eilat

(Published 07 December 2023, 02:42 IST)
