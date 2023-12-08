JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Lalduhoma to be sworn in as new Mizoram CM today

Track the latest news developments from all over India with DH.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 02:56 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2208 Dec 2023

Lalduhoma to be sworn in as new Mizoram CM today

02:1908 Dec 2023

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood dies after prolonged cancer battle

02:1908 Dec 2023

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of night shelters near AIIMS yesterday

02:5608 Dec 2023

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Vijayapura, Karnataka at about 6:52 am: National Center for Seismology

02:2208 Dec 2023

Lalduhoma to be sworn in as new Mizoram CM today

Lalduhoma's ZPM won 27 out of 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly elections trouncing Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Zoramthanga.

02:1908 Dec 2023

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood dies after prolonged cancer battle

Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, appeared in films such as 'Caravan', 'Haathi Mere Saathi' and 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Read more

02:1908 Dec 2023

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of night shelters near AIIMS yesterday

02:1908 Dec 2023

Leopardess rescued by Forest Department gives birth to four cubs in Nashik

(Published 08 December 2023, 02:30 IST)
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBusiness NewsSports News

Follow us on