News Live: Lalduhoma to be sworn in as new Mizoram CM today
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 02:56 IST
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood dies after prolonged cancer battle
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of night shelters near AIIMS yesterday
Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Vijayapura, Karnataka at about 6:52 am: National Center for Seismology
Lalduhoma to be sworn in as new Mizoram CM today
Lalduhoma's ZPM won 27 out of 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly elections trouncing Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Zoramthanga.
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood dies after prolonged cancer battle
Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, appeared in films such as 'Caravan', 'Haathi Mere Saathi' and 'Mera Naam Joker'.
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of night shelters near AIIMS yesterday
Leopardess rescued by Forest Department gives birth to four cubs in Nashik
