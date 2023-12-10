News Live: Pennsylvania University President resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony

JOIN US
india

LIVE
Pennsylvania University President resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony

Track the latest news developments from India and all over the world with DH.
Last Updated 10 December 2023, 03:54 IST

Highlights
02:5810 Dec 2023

Delhi: The accused in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case brought to the Crime Branch Office.

02:5810 Dec 2023

Man arrested for issuing death threat to Bageshwar Dham chief

02:5810 Dec 2023

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Surya Stambh' being installed at the Dharma Path in Ayodhya

03:5410 Dec 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Eastern Zonal Council meet in Patna on Sunday

03:5410 Dec 2023

Imran Khan challenges ECP contempt proceedings, jail trail

03:5410 Dec 2023

Yogi Adityanath holds 'janta darbar' in Gorakhpur.

03:5410 Dec 2023

Biden-Harris administration has created the highest number of jobs and lowest unemployment in history (of US): Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Indian-American businessman and Democratic Party deputy national finance chair

02:5810 Dec 2023

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' touches Rs 600 crore mark at global box office

02:5810 Dec 2023

More women will join politics if it becomes cleaner, dignified, and less expensive: Kiran Bedi

02:5810 Dec 2023

Online gaming to grow in India despite higher GST rates: Industry

02:5810 Dec 2023

64 Indian students embark on educational journey to Japan for Sakura Science High School Programme

02:5810 Dec 2023

02:5810 Dec 2023

(Published 10 December 2023, 02:58 IST)
