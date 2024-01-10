News Now: India has provided 70 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestine so far, Permanent Representative to UN says
Hello readers! Track the latest news developments from all across India, with DH. India has provided 70 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestinian people. Police has been deployed amid uncertainty over surrender of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts. TNSTC's indefinite strike enters day two. Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Andaman Islands.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 03:18 IST
Highlights
02:1610 Jan 2024
India has so far provided 70 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine, Permanent Representative to UN says
02:1610 Jan 2024
Watch | Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi
02:1610 Jan 2024
Police deployed amid uncertainty over surrender of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Andaman Islands.
The TNSTC's statewide strike enters day two.
The TNSTC called an indefinite strike on Tuesday demanding increase the pay, filling vacancies in bus driver and conductor posts and releasing DA for retired workers.
India has so far provided 70 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine, Permanent Representative to UN says
Watch | Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi
Police deployed amid uncertainty over surrender of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts
No information has been received yet about the surrender of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case after the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant them remission, but a police force remains deployed in the area where they live to maintain peace, an senior official said on Tuesday.
Read more
(Published 10 January 2024, 02:41 IST)