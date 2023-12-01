JOIN US
News Live: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in UAE with cheers, cultural celebrations

The 28th meeting of the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28 has kicked off, and will go on till December 12 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer. On the political front, Exit polls have predicted edge for Congress in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and advantage for BJP in MP, Rajasthan. Track all the latest news updates from around the world with DH.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 03:29 IST

Highlights
01:3501 Dec 2023

01:3501 Dec 2023

Kupwara to Tangdhar Keran road closed due to fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

03:2901 Dec 2023

Number of us have raised this directly with the Indian government in past weeks. The government has announced that it is conducting an investigation and that's good and appropriate: Blinken

03:2401 Dec 2023

Visuals from Dubai International Centre, where COP28 is underway

03:2301 Dec 2023

Professor Bijoy Nandan to take charge as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University: Raj Bhavan

Supreme Court yesterday quashed the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Gopinath Ravindran.

03:1901 Dec 2023

Optimistic that UAE-hosted COP28 will inject fresh momentum into effective climate action: PM Modi

01:3501 Dec 2023

01:3501 Dec 2023

01:3501 Dec 2023

Indian, Australian High Commission to UK co-host Indo-Pacific conference in London, explore strategies for regional strengthening

(Published 01 December 2023, 02:21 IST)
