News Live: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in UAE with cheers, cultural celebrations
The 28th meeting of the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28 has kicked off, and will go on till December 12 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer. On the political front, Exit polls have predicted edge for Congress in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and advantage for BJP in MP, Rajasthan. Track all the latest news updates from around the world with DH.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 03:29 IST
Highlights
Kupwara to Tangdhar Keran road closed due to fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
Number of us have raised this directly with the Indian government in past weeks. The government has announced that it is conducting an investigation and that's good and appropriate: Blinken
Visuals from Dubai International Centre, where COP28 is underway
Professor Bijoy Nandan to take charge as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University: Raj Bhavan
Supreme Court yesterday quashed the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Gopinath Ravindran.
Optimistic that UAE-hosted COP28 will inject fresh momentum into effective climate action: PM Modi
Indian, Australian High Commission to UK co-host Indo-Pacific conference in London, explore strategies for regional strengthening
