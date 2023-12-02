News Live: AQI across Delhi falls to 'Very Poor' category
CDS General Anil Chauhan, together with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, placed wreaths and honored the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. This tribute took place in preparation for Navy Day, which will be observed on December 4th.
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) depart from the ED sub-zonal office in Madurai after conducting searches related to a case involving ED officer Ankit Tiwari.
Tiwari was apprehended yesterday in Dindigul while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a doctor.
VIDEO | Two workers, rescued from Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, received a warm welcome on return to their home in Kokrajhar, Assam yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zzxjNOIHQt