Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: AQI across Delhi falls to 'Very Poor' category

AQI in Delhi Falls to 'Very Poor' Category, Tamil Nadu DVAC Officials Conduct Searches at ED Office in Madurai, Two Workers Rescued from Silkyara Tunnel Receive Warm Welcome in Assam, Manipur struggles with rising HIV cases amidst violence, hindering healthcare outreach. Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 03:25 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:2202 Dec 2023

PM Modi returned to Delhi late night yesterday after attending the COP28 in Dubai.

03:1802 Dec 2023

Southern French province bans pro-Palestine rally

02:5102 Dec 2023

ED officer 'caught red-handed' while taking bribe in Tamil Nadu, arrested

03:2202 Dec 2023

03:1802 Dec 2023

CDS Gen, Army Chief Gen, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal & Navy Chief laid wreaths and paid homage at the National War Memorial, ahead of Navy Day

CDS General Anil Chauhan, together with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, placed wreaths and honored the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. This tribute took place in preparation for Navy Day, which will be observed on December 4th.

03:1802 Dec 2023

03:1802 Dec 2023

Gaza municipality suffers from lack of fuel to run vital services

02:5102 Dec 2023

ED officer 'caught red-handed' while taking bribe in Tamil Nadu, arrested

02:2802 Dec 2023

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials leave from the ED sub-zonal office in Madurai after conducting searches

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) depart from the ED sub-zonal office in Madurai after conducting searches related to a case involving ED officer Ankit Tiwari.

Tiwari was apprehended yesterday in Dindigul while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a doctor.

02:2802 Dec 2023

Two workers, rescued from Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, received a warm welcome on return to their home in Kokrajhar, Assam yesterday.

02:2802 Dec 2023

HIV cases on the rise in Manipur, health workers unable to reach out to patients in violence-hit state

01:4202 Dec 2023

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

AQI in Anand Vihar at 388, in Ashok Vihar at 386, in Lodhi Road at 349, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 366

01:4202 Dec 2023

Two workers, rescued from Silkyara tunnel, receive a warm welcome on return to their homes in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh

(Published 02 December 2023, 02:28 IST)
