Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Track all the latest updates from around the world with DH!
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 02:46 IST

Highlights
01:2214 Sep 2023

02:4614 Sep 2023

After G20, Modi govt now plans to host Quad summit

Even as Moscow and Beijing lauded the declaration of the G20 summit held in New Delhi last weekend, India is now preparing to host the leaders of another bloc, which has been a bugbear to both Russia and China.

New Delhi is likely to host the next summit of the Quad, a coalition forged by India, Japan, Australia and the United States to counter China’s hegemonic aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read more

02:4414 Sep 2023

Some reactions from people in Pakistan on India successfully hosting G20 Summit

A man allegedly assaulted his 27-year-old wife with a sharp-edged weapon in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Wednesday. Salma, a resident of Moonga Nagar, was assaulted at her home around 6 pm, they said.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that in the past 24 hours it had detected 40 Chinese air force aircraft entering the island's air defence zone, mostly flying to the south of Taiwan and into the Bashi Channel.

(Published 14 September 2023, 02:40 IST)
