DH Evening Brief: IPC, CrPC to be replaced as Centre floats three new bills; Haryana govt rejects 'ethnic cleansing' charge

IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act set to be replaced as Centre floats three new bills
The Narendra Modi Government on Friday introduced three Bills to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act, making way for provision for community service as punishment, use of technology and forensic sciences in investigation, service of summons through electronic mode, and admissibility of electronic and digital record as evidence. Read more
Haryana govt rejects 'ethnic cleansing' charge, Chief Justice to hear Nuh demolitions case
The Haryana government on Friday rejected in the high court the suggestion that a demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh did not follow procedure and was an exercise in “ethnic cleansing”, as the bench hearing the case referred it to the chief justice’s court. Read more
WFI elections postponed again as Punjab and Haryana HC gives stay order
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the much-anticipated Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for Saturday till further orders following a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA). Read more
Could not run govt without military’s support, says Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that even his government could not run without the support from the powerful military, reflecting its key role in the coup-prone country's politics. Read more
I’ll retire from politics if commission allegation is proved: K'taka Deputy CM DKS
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he would retire from politics if it is proved that he demanded a cut on payments to contractors. Read more
Many with NDA out of fear, they will jump ship at time of polls: Nitish
The JD(U) leader, who is one of the key architects of the opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A, responded with a resounding "bilkul" (certainly) to repeated queries from journalists as to whether he foresaw a "wipeout" of the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read more
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, bringing end to Monsoon Session
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Monsoon session which saw a no-confidence motion brought against the government being defeated. Read more
Biden bets billions on tech that sucks carbon out of the air
The Biden administration is throwing its weight behind technology that sucks planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air, selecting the first winners of a $3.5 billion fund dedicated to developing the machines scientists say will be needed to stop the worst effects of climate change. Read more
UK announces new funding to deal with 'pro-Khalistani extremism'
The United Kingdom's Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat has announced a new funding of 95,000 pound (around Rs 1 crore) to enhance Britain's capability to tackle 'pro-Khalistan extremism'. Read more