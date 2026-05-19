Breather for India as US extends sanctions waiver for Russian oil already at sea

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US extends sanctions waiver for Russian oil in transit, easing India's supply risks amid global crude market uncertainty.
Key points
• US sanctions waiver extension
The US extended a one-month waiver for Russian oil already at sea, allowing deliveries to continue until June 17 without immediate disruption.
• India's oil imports
India, the top consumer of Russian seaborne crude, continues purchasing despite sanctions, with Russian oil accounting for about 45% of its imports since the war began.
• Global oil market impact
The waiver helps stabilise physical crude markets and ensures oil reaches energy-vulnerable countries amid rising prices and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
• Financial strain on India
Indian oil companies face daily losses of Rs 1,000 crore due to higher prices, reduced production, and increased transportation costs.
• US Treasury's role
The US Treasury's extension provides flexibility and may issue further licences to stabilise supply chains and reroute oil to needy nations.
Key statistics
45%
India's Russian crude imports
Rs 1,000 crore
Daily losses for Indian oil companies
One month
Sanctions waiver extension duration
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Published 19 May 2026, 05:35 IST